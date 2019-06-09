How to Watch the First 2019 Women’s World Cup Games for the US National Team

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway, with four matches down in the Group Stage. But the reigning champions, the United States women’s national soccer team, have not yet played. If you’re interested in seeing how the squad performs, here’s how you can check them out.

On Tuesday, the USWNT will face Thailand at 3 p.m. ET at the Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims, France. The matchup will air live on Fox. Streaming is available via Fubo.tv (a 7-day trial is available for new users).

After Thailand, the USWNT has two other Group Stage games: the team will take on Chile on June 16 at 12 p.m. ET and hit the pitch with Sweden on June 20 at 3 p.m. ET.

USWNT co-captain Megan Rapinoe spoke with FN recently about several topics including how the World Cup will provide the team global platform for female empowerment.

“We have inspired little girls and everybody in a completely different way. It’s not only that they want to play on the national team — we’ve moved past that and hopefully inspired them to dream whatever dream they have,” Rapinoe told FN.

Last month, the squad starred in Nike’s female empowerment-focused ad, “Dream With Us,” which featured Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis as its narrator.

Watch the video below on what makes a good CrossFit shoe.

Want more?

How Aly Raisman & Other Activist Pro Athletes Are Taking on Sex Abuse & More Social Causes

Nike’s Powerful New ‘Dream With Us’ Ad Stars the US Women’s Soccer Team

Soccer Star Kelley O’Hara Unveils Under Armour’s New Rush Performance Line That Conserves Energy