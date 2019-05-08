Kawhi Leonard's New Balance Shoes Sold Out in Minutes -- but You Can Still Get a Pair

New Balance dropped the first run of NBA star Kawhi Leonard’s shoes last night, and within minutes, they were gone. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still get a pair.

The athletic brand delivered the “2-Way” OMN1S pack at 7 p.m. ET, an hour before Leonard would lead his Toronto Raptors to a 125-89 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The two-shoe lineup consisted of a black and blue take on the baller’s court-ready OMN1S sneaker and a complementary pair of the lifestyle-focused 997 Sport. Each look retailed for $140.

New Balance OMN1S “2-Way” CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance 997 Sport “2-Way” CREDIT: New Balance

Now the sneakers will cost you a lot more money.

The lowest bid for Leonard’s performance New Balance “2-Way” OMN1S sneaker on StockX as of 11 a.m. ET was $594. And the lifestyle 997 Sport had a higher asking price on the site with the lowest bid sitting at at $750.

New Balance announced yesterday that the “2-Way” pack will be the first of multiple limited-edition collections released ahead of the fall ’19 commercial launch of the OMN1S shoe.

Leonard signed an endorsement deal with New Balance in November after spending years as a Jordan Brand ambassador. The baller is leading the brand’s reentry into basketball after spending years away from the sport.

(From top): The New Balance OMN1S and the 997 Sport from the “2-Way” pack. CREDIT: New Balance

