How Running Clubs Are the New Influencers for Under Armour & More

During Harlem Run’s final Thursday-night speed run of June, the crew — drenched in sweat from the borderline-inhumane humidity — split into two groups and hit the streets surrounding Marcus Garvey Park, while founder Alison Désir-Figueroa cheered them on from the sidewalk (she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant).

Every week, the group hosts roughly 250 people on the New York City streets, on Mondays and Thursdays. Désir-Figueroa is personally sponsored by Under Armour, but the members aren’t — and yet, most of Harlem Run works up a sweat in sneakers with UA branding.

Historically, the brand has struggled to find its footing in the running market. It’s not currently a top 10 label in the important specialty run retail channel, according to The NPD Group Inc., and its most influential athletes are on the baseball field (Bryce Harper), the basketball court (Stephen Curry) and in the gym (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson).

But Désir-Figueroa has noticed a change in the attitude toward the brand in the New York running community, both inside and outside of Harlem Run.

“When we first signed with Under Armour in September 2015, we were the only crew — the only people in general in New York — wearing Under Armour, to the point where everyone was like, ‘What’s up with Harlem Run? Why are they wearing Under Armour?’” Désir-Figueroa told FN. “Everybody in the city was in Nike.”