Houston Rockets’ P.J. Tucker Is the Only Person in the World Who Owns These Air Jordan 3s

Highly regarded as having the best sneaker collection in the entire NBA, Houston Rockets’ starting forward P.J. Tucker has added yet another pair of exclusive kicks to his already extensive rotation of sneakers.

Shared on Tucker’s Instagram yesterday is a pair of the popular Air Jordan 3 that’s inspired by his newly acquired Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV. Tucker went to pick up his luxurious vehicle and to his surprise, was greeted with custom kicks that were gifted to him by the dealership and were created with the help of renowned footwear customizer Jake Danklefs.

Matching Tucker’s latest acquisition, the “Rolls Royce” Jordan 3 features white premium leather on the uppers including snakeskin and patent leather throughout. Similar to the car’s red interior is a leather sock liner seen behind the tongue with the signature “RR” logo at the front. A white midsole and an icy blue translucent outsole finishes off the look.

The “Rolls Royce” Air Jordan 3 is expected to be a one-of-one custom made exclusively for Tucker. During last month’s Christmas Day game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tucker broke out the “Stewie Griffin” Nike LeBron 6, which is currently reselling for more than $20,000 in the secondary market. With the 2018-19 season at approaching the halfway mark, stay tuned to see if the Rockets’ baller rocks his premium customs on-court.

