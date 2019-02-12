Sign up for our newsletter today!

Houston Rockets’ P.J. Tucker Admits to Paying $30K for Nike KD Sneakers

P.J. Tucker
CREDIT: AP Photo/John Raoux

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker without a doubt has the best sneaker collection in the NBA, but acquiring some of the rarest kicks in the world is costly.

As part of a new video series presented by ESPN+ called “The Boardroom,” hosted by basketball analyst Jay Williams and Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, Tucker was invited as one of the first-ever guests on the show where he shared some of his biggest spends when it came to sneakers.

“The most I have ever done was $40 to $50 thousand. I bought a pair of shoes for 30 grand,” Tucker said on the show. “I just bought a whole collection of [Durant’s] old stuff, like old [Seattle] Sonics colors. The KD 1’s, the All-Star shoes and the KD 2’s. Nike gotta retro the KD 2’s.”

Tucker’s contract for this year is slated to earn him just under $8 million this season, or about $97K per game, making $30,000 for any pair of sneakers is a steep price to pay.

En route to being crowned the league’s “Sneaker Champ” once more, Tucker broke out the unreleased Concepts x Nike Kyrie 4 “Yellow Lobster” last night while facing the Dallas Mavericks, which is currently reselling for around $2,000 on secondary marketplace platforms such as StockX.

As far as how the game went, the Rockets dominated their divisional rivals with Tucker scoring only 3 points but added 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and a block in 36 minutes of action.

