Shoe of the Week: Hoka One One Tweaks Ultramarathon Legend Karl ‘Speedgoat’ Meltzer’s Trail Shoe

If this trail runner works for ultramarathon legend Karl “Speedgoat” Meltzer, it’ll work for anyone.
For spring ’20, Hoka One One will deliver its fourth shoe bearing his nickname. However, the brand didn’t change much from its predecessor, which should make fans of the Speedgoat franchise happy.
The most notable updates on the Speedgoat 4 include a new lightweight and responsive foam midsole, wider forefoot for stability and an updated breathable mesh upper. The brand also equipped the shoe with a gusseted tongue with cutouts for further breathability and a winged component on the lacing eye-rows for a more secure fit.
As with past Speedgoat styles, this shoe also features Vibram Megagrip outsoles designed to keep runners surefooted on any terrain. The outsoles also boast 5 mm stepped lugs for support and stability.
Although runners will have to wait a little while to pick up the Speedgoat 4, there is a current shoe from the franchise available now via Hokaoneone.com. The Speedgoat 3 can be purchased in both men’s and women’s sizing for $140.
