Sign up for our newsletter today!

Shoe of the Week: Hoka One One Tweaks Ultramarathon Legend Karl ‘Speedgoat’ Meltzer’s Trail Shoe

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
Hoka One One Speedgoat 4
A closeup of the Hoka One One Speedgoat 4 for spring '20.
CREDIT: George Chinsee

If this trail runner works for ultramarathon legend Karl “Speedgoat” Meltzer, it’ll work for anyone.

For spring ’20, Hoka One One will deliver its fourth shoe bearing his nickname. However, the brand didn’t change much from its predecessor, which should make fans of the Speedgoat franchise happy.

The most notable updates on the Speedgoat 4 include a new lightweight and responsive foam midsole, wider forefoot for stability and an updated breathable mesh upper. The brand also equipped the shoe with a gusseted tongue with cutouts for further breathability and a winged component on the lacing eye-rows for a more secure fit.

As with past Speedgoat styles, this shoe also features Vibram Megagrip outsoles designed to keep runners surefooted on any terrain. The outsoles also boast 5 mm stepped lugs for support and stability.

Hoka One One Speedgoat 4
The spring ’20 Hoka One One Speedgoat 4.
CREDIT: George Chinsee

Although runners will have to wait a little while to pick up the Speedgoat 4, there is a current shoe from the franchise available now via Hokaoneone.com. The Speedgoat 3 can be purchased in both men’s and women’s sizing for $140.

Below, check out career and life advice Saucony president Anne Cavassa shared with FN.

Want more?

What’s Selling: Hoka One One and New Balance Lead the Way at Running Stores

Hoka One One Soars, Pushing Deckers Annual Revenues Past $2 Billion

Shoe of the Week: Adidas Outdoors Stylish Free Hiker Gets a Major Sustainable Upgrade

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad