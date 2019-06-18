Anime Fans Will Love These ‘Gundam’ Robot-Inspired Sneakers

Fans of anime series “Mobile Suit Gundam” will want these shoes.

You can now purchase several basketball sneakers inspired by the series, made in collaboration with Chinese footwear company 361°. The kicks are made to resemble robots from the series in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

Amuro Ray’s RX-78-2, a manned robot character, is the clear inspiration for one shoe designed in white with red, yellow and blue details.

361° sneakers inspired by RX-78-2. CREDIT: 361°

Another shoe is inspired by one of the other manned robots from the series, MS-06S Zaku II. The sneaker boasts a more technical look, with a slip-on design and a strap at the ankle. The colorway of the sneaker is red, black and purple.

The sneakers are priced between $60-$70. Two basketball sneakers from 361° ⁠— inspired by the MS-06 Zaku II and RX-78-2 ⁠— available on its website.

Although the 361° partnership is the first official shoe team-up for “Gundam,” other brands have drawn inspiration from the series before. In 2018, Nike introduced an Air Max 98 colorway called Gundam. The sneaker has sold out, with pairs going on StockX for around $350-$400. Other brands like Adidas and Jordan Brand have also created shoes inspired by popular anime series.

