How New Balance, Hoka One One and Saucony Are Celebrating Global Running Day

Global Running Day 2019 is here, and several top brands in the market are celebrating in different ways. Below, check out what New Balance, Hoka One One and Saucony have going on.

New Balance

Last month, New Balance introduced its new FuelCell range of sneakers, boasting styles for all types of runners. And the first model from the lineup is out now.

The first shoe hitting stores is the FuelCell Rebel, a look built for runners interested in energy return and speed. It features the brand’s new FuelCell cushioning technology in the forefoot for a high-rebound experience, an outsole with a traction pattern built for midfoot to forefoot strikers and a lightweight upper with a breathable jacquard base layer. The shoes are available via Newbalance.com now and retail for $130.

Hoka One One

Yesterday, Hoka One One announced it entered a two-year partnership with fitness center chain Life Time. The partnership, according to Hoka One One, was designed to “empower people in all aspects of their health journey” and the two will work together on several activations created to “showcase that real, positive change, no matter how big or small is possible.”

To celebrate, the two will host more than 70 group runs at Life Time locations that are open to the public throughout the country. (Locals can sign up for runs by registering online.) Aside from getting some cardio in, the brand and the gym are also offering the chance to win entry to the Hoka One One Chicago Half Marathon and 5K on September 29 as well as a pair of shoes, coaching from a Life Time run coach and travel to the race. (Runners can enter via Hokaoneone.com/life-time-sweepstakes.)

Saucony

For Global Running Day, Saucony is hosting an Instagram relay race dubbed the “Run For Good Relay.” In order to participate, the brand is asking people to run one mile, take a selfie and post it on the social media platform, and tag three friends who will be tasked to do the same. The goal? To run a cumulative lap around the earth — 24,901 miles. Saucony stated it would make a donation to its global charity partners — including Saucony Run for Good Foundation, Laureus Sport for Good and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health — for every post tagged #RunForGoodRelay.

The brand also said it’s official shoe for the race is the Ride ISO2, a neutral look featuring Saucony’s pressure-relieving Everun topsole construction and its responsive Pwrfoam midsole. It’s available via Saucony.com and retails for $120.

