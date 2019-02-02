Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Take Their Kids on a Stadium Tour Before the Super Bowl

Another year, another Super Bowl run for Tom Brady.

The NFLer and wife Gisele Bündchen celebrated the big game with a tour of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday.

As the family walked into the stadium, Brady sported a red and black striped sweater with slim-fitting pants. He completed his look with casual white sneakers.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, his wife Gisele Bündchen and their family arrive for a NFL football walkthrough CREDIT: Matt Rourke/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Bündchen wore her support for her husband on her sleeve, throwing a varsity jacket emblazoned with Brady’s logo on it over a white T-shirt and skinny jeans. The 38-year-old supermodel finished off her sporty look with tan sneaker-boots on her feet.

Brady held hands with son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. John wore a zippered sweatshirt from Under Armour — the brand his dad is sponsored by — and black sneakers.

Inside the stadium, the New England Patriot quarterback slipped on his uniform, complete with red, white and blue Under Armour cleats.

Bündchen shared a sweet snap of her and Brady embracing, captioning the image, “I got your back! ❤️”

Brady posted two images of his own, a group shot of the whole family posing on the field in their jerseys and a selfie with his wife.

The 41-year-old future Hall of Famer already has a whopping five Super Bowl rings, and he has the chance to add to his tally during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Click through the gallery to see Tom Brady’s most stylish looks.

Want more?

How Tom Brady’s Under Armour ‘Care Package’ Is Helping Him Prepare for the Super Bowl

Tom Brady Has a Lot of Endorsements — See Them Here

Are These Pre-Game Rituals What Makes Tom Brady So Good?