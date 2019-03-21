Here’s When NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Signature Nike Sneaker Will Come Out

Talk of a signature shoe for NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been going on for quite some time now. And today, Nike exec Mark Parker shed some light on when it will hit stores.

During the Nike Inc. Q3 conference call, the company’s chairman, president and CEO stated Antetokounmpo’s debut shoe will arrive during the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

“Building on the energy of the NBA playoffs, Giannis will cap off his incredible season with the reveal of his first signature shoe,” Parker said on the call.

Antetokounmpo will join Nike’s exclusive team of NBA players with signature shoes, a roster that includes LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Paul George and retired NBA great Kobe Bryant.

Throughout the season, Antetokounmpo — widely known as the “Greek Freak” — has laced up Bryant’s signature styles including the Kobe AD and the Kobe 4 Protro.

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Nike Kobe AD. CREDIT: AP Photo/Eric Gay

Antetokounmpo is a bonafide superstar in the sport. The 6-foot-11 baller has led the Milwaukee Bucks to the top of the Eastern Conference standings and was the conference’s top vote getter for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. He’s averaging 27.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and 6 assists per game this season.

Nike Inc. today reported its sales in North America grew 7 percent in Q3 to $3.8 billion, missing the $3.9 billion mark that analysts had predicted. The company’s shares stumbled in after hours trading. Overall, the company reversed its year-ago losses to post Q3 profits of $1.1 billion, or 68 cents per share, besting the 65 cents per share analysts had predicted. Revenues also gained 7 percent year over year to hit $9.6 billion, in line with what market watchers had expected.

