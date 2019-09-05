NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Next Zoom Freak 1 Shoe Pays Homage to Greece

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo presents his new shoe in Athens, Greece.

The reigning NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is currently representing his home country of Greece at the 2019 FIBA World Cup tournament while rocking a special colorway of his recently debuted Nike Zoom Freak 1 that will soon be available to the masses.

The latest “Greece” iteration of his signature kicks will don a color palette inspired by the hues seen on the Greek flag featuring an eye-catching blue upper that’s emblazoned with greek lettering, which is contrasted by a white midsole and rubber outsole. The large reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side is dressed in gold to represent the quest of chasing a gold medal in the global basketball tournament. Check out an official look below.

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Greece” is slated to release on Sept. 27 at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $120.

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Greece.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Greece.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Greece.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Greece.” CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Greece.” CREDIT: Nike

