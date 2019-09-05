Sign up for our newsletter today!

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Next Zoom Freak 1 Shoe Pays Homage to Greece

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 speaks as he is presenting his new shoe, in Zappeion Hall, Athens, on . Antetokounmpo is in Greece to attend a 3x3 baseball tournament which he sponsorsAntetokounmpo, Athens, Greece - 28 Jun 2019
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo presents his new shoe in Athens, Greece.
CREDIT: Petros Giannakouris/Shutterstock

The reigning NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is currently representing his home country of Greece at the 2019 FIBA World Cup tournament while rocking a special colorway of his recently debuted Nike Zoom Freak 1 that will soon be available to the masses.

The latest “Greece” iteration of his signature kicks will don a color palette inspired by the hues seen on the Greek flag featuring an eye-catching blue upper that’s emblazoned with greek lettering, which is contrasted by a white midsole and rubber outsole. The large reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side is dressed in gold to represent the quest of chasing a gold medal in the global basketball tournament. Check out an official look below.

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Greece” is slated to release on Sept. 27 at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $120.

Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Greece'
The Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Greece.”
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Greece'
The lateral side of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Greece.”
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Greece'
The medial side of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Greece.”
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Greece'
The top view of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Greece.”
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Greece'
The sole of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Greece.”
CREDIT: Nike

Watch on FN

Want more?

LeBron James Unveils His Upcoming Allover Purple Sneaker Collab With a Video Game

Travis Scott Gifts Fan Unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration at the Made In America Festival

Undefeated Teases New Colorways of Its Collaborative Air Max 90s

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad