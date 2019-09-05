NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Next Zoom Freak 1 Shoe Pays Homage to Greece

The reigning NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is currently representing his home country of Greece at the 2019 FIBA World Cup tournament while rocking a special colorway of his recently debuted Nike Zoom Freak 1 that will soon be available to the masses.
The latest “Greece” iteration of his signature kicks will don a color palette inspired by the hues seen on the Greek flag featuring an eye-catching blue upper that’s emblazoned with greek lettering, which is contrasted by a white midsole and rubber outsole. The large reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side is dressed in gold to represent the quest of chasing a gold medal in the global basketball tournament. Check out an official look below.
The Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Greece” is slated to release on Sept. 27 at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $120.
