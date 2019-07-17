Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals That He Owns 4,000 Pairs of Shoes

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has revealed to his fans that he is an even bigger sneakerhead than we thought he was.

The 24-year-old athlete has been getting a lot of buzz in the sneaker world after the launch of his first signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 1, but according to Antetokounmpo, these are not the only sneakers in his closet.

The hoops star was interviewed by ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on “The Jump” to discuss his new line. When the pair got into a conversation about the athlete’s experience sharing shoes with his older brother, the baller let it slip that he now owns around 4,000 pairs of shoes, which are spread around multiple locations.

“I got a shoe closet. It’s a big room. In there is probably around 300, 400. But I got a large storage unit that I have in my house. And I have a lot of shoes in Greece also,” Antetokounmpo admitted.

The Milwaukee Buck, who was born in Athens, Greece (earning him the nickname “Greek Freak”), also discussed his feelings about being the first international player to have a Nike signature shoe, as well as winning MVP. The player told Nichols that while he is proud of his achievements, he is ready to set his sights on his next goals.

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 basketball sneaker will be dropping in a new colorway on Aug. 2 on Nike.com. The inspiration for the new iteration comes from one of the player’s favorite films, “Coming to America.” The shoe will feature a mesh-based upper decorated with leopard print, which is inspired by the outfit sported by Eddie Murphy’s character, Prince Akeem.

Want More?

This Giannis Antetokounmpo Nike Sneaker Is Inspired by the Classic Film ‘Coming to America’

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Sues Artist Over ‘Greek Freak’ Trademark

Nike’s ‘Dream Crazy’ Ad Starring Colin Kaepernick Receives Emmy Nomination

Watch FN’s video on how to stop sneakers from squeaking