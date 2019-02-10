Gervonta Davis Channels Michael Jackson for Custom ‘Thriller’-Themed Boxing Boots by The Shoe Surgeon

Boxing star Gervonta Davis’ fandom of pop icon Michael Jackson is well known among fans of the sport. And Saturday night, he showed his love for the late artist in the ring.

To take on Hugo Ruiz at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., he rocked Nike boots customized by The Shoe Surgeon that resembled Jackson’s outfit from his iconic “Thriller” video. The eye-catching style, which was paired with a matching jacket and trunks, was executed in red and black and boasted the boxer’s “GTD” branding on the tongues.

Gervonta Davis’ custom “Thriller”-themed Nike boxing boots by The Shoe Surgeon. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

On the walk to the ring, Davis took the “Thriller” theme to the next level: behind him every step of the way were dancers performing the routine from the video in full costume.

But the walk to the ring seemed to last longer than the fight: Davis knocked Ruiz out in the first round.

The “GTD” branding on Gervonta Davis’ custom “Thriller” boxing boots. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

A closeup of the Gervonta Davis “Thriller”-themed Nike boxing boots by The Shoe Surgeon. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

Saturday night’s outfit was not the first sign of fandom Davis has publicly shown for Jackson. In 2017, Davis — a former Under Armour-backed athlete — rocked a head-to-toe look into the ring inspired by Jackson to the theme of “Beat It” to face Liam Walsh. And in October, the boxer got a tattoo of the pop icon from the “Thriller” video on his leg.

