Here’s a Detailed Look at The Shoe Surgeon’s Custom Boxing Boots for Champion Gervonta Davis

Boxing star Gervonta “Tank” Davis defended his super featherweight title last night in style, not only in terms of performance, but also with his choice of footwear.

In front of his hometown crowd, the Baltimore native defeated challenger Ricardo Nunez via second-round TKO at the Royal Farms Arena. And he did so in a custom pair of the Nike HyperKO boxing boot, designed by Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone.

The renowned sneaker customizer crafted a bold black and orange pair of boxing boots for Davis, who improved to 22-0 with 21 knockouts with the win. The one-of-a-kind look is predominantly black with eye-catching orange panels and is completed with a gray outsole. And the tongues boast Davis’ “GTD” logo.”

The Shoe Surgeon’s custom boxing boots for Gervonta “Tank” Davis. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

The “GTD” logo on the tongue of The Shoe Surgeon’s custom boxing boots for Gervonta Davis CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

A closer look at the “GTD” logo and the orange panels on The Shoe Surgeon’s customs for Gervonta “Tank” Davis. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

This isn’t the first time Chambrone made a custom boxing boot for Davis. For the fighter’s matchup in February, the famed sneaker artist created a style themed after Michael Jackson’s outfit in his iconic “Thriller” music video.

Although Davis was outfitted in Nike for the fight, the undefeated champion was once backed by Under Armour. He spoke with FN in August 2017 and explained how the brand’s Baltimore roots made aligning attractive.

“They’re from Baltimore, I’m from Baltimore, so even before I was signed with them me and my best friend would wear Under Armour and I used to tag Under Armour in the pictures and they sent me packages. It feels amazing to be with the home team,” Davis told FN. “I didn’t leave Baltimore because I want to uplift Baltimore, and Under Armour wants to do the same, so it was good for us to partner up.”

Watch the video below of NBA star Carmelo Anthony’s cover shoot with FN.

Want more?

Gervonta Davis Channels Michael Jackson for Custom ‘Thriller’-Themed Boxing Boots by The Shoe Surgeon

Exclusive: Gervonta Davis on Signing With Under Armour and the Mayweather-McGregor Megafight

The Shoe Surgeon Merges the Off-White Air Max 97 and Air Jordan 1 Into a $3,500 Sneaker