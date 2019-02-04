Geox Is Doing Laps Around the Track With the Dragon Racing Team

Italian lifestyle brand Geox is moving into the fast lane these days, and it’s taking Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of FN’s parent company, Penske Media Corp., along for the ride.

The footwear and apparel company, which last fall signed a multiyear alliance with Dragon Racing, the race car team founded in 2007 by Penske, will be showing off a set of wheels at FN Platform in Las Vegas this week. With help of team driver Maximilian “Max” Günther — who will be on hand on Feb. 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, Level 1, booth #62803 — attendees will be able to check out the ride. And for race enthusiasts, Geox is sponsoring a Geox Dragon Raceway giveaway — a trip for two to New York for a Formula-E race.

The Italian label now serves as the title sponsor for the 2018/19 Formula E season, with the team offically renamed Geox Dragon. The company will be providing its signature breathable footwear and apparel to Geox Dragon pilots and team members during travel, training and races. The debut season of the Geox Dragon’s two EV-3 electric cars began with a race in Saudi Arabia in December 2018.

Geox Aerantis driving-inspired shoe. CREDIT: Geox

According to the firm, the extreme conditions and requirements of Formula E racing will represent a testing ground for the company to experiment with new breathable and performance-oriented technologies that will eventually make their way into everyday-use products.

Among the footwear styles created for the drivers is a customized version of the Aerantis, a casual shoe that will be available to consumers this spring. It features the brand’s Net breathing System that allows air to circulate for enhanced comfort. In addition, customized racing-inspired product will be sold at select Geox locations.

The Geox Dragon car. CREDIT: Geox

“I have always been passionate about motorbikes and cars, but above all, I have always been passionate about innovation and technology,” said Geox founder and chairman Mario Polegato. “It was a natural choice for us to enter the Formula E world.”

Added Penske, “With over 60 technological patents and a clear focus on sustainability, there are powerful synergies between Geox and Dragon. We have a unique opportunity to improve the performance and comfort of our team while also raising awareness for Geox’s ongoing work in sustainable innovation.”

Want more?

The Sneakers Fans Wore to Super Bowl 53

Tom Brady Has a Lot of Endorsements — See Them Here

Geox Becomes Title Partner of Dragon Racing Team