Maximilian Gunther of Geox Dragon during the practice of the Paris E - prix this spring.

Geox Dragon, the racing team founded by Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of FN’s parent company, Penske Media Corp Penske, competed in the E-Prix Formula E race finale in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood today. The event kicked off in Saudi Arabia in December of last year.

Italian footwear and apparel brand Geox serves as the team’s title sponsor for the 2018-2019 Formula E season. The company signed a multiyear alliance with Dragon Racing in 2018.

The race, which will continue tomorrow, uses electric cars exclusively. Eleven teams and 22 drivers take on the 1.5-mile track. Geox Dragon’s Maximilian “Max” Günther from Germany and José “Pechito” María López from Argentina will both be behind the wheel, sporting Geox driving boots with special breathable technology for ultimate comfort.

“Geox has been a critical partner throughout this season, providing apparel and breathable technical footwear solutions for the entire team. At our home race in Brooklyn, we expect fierce competition on the track and an exciting weekend,” Penske, who cofounded the team in 2007, said prior to the race.

“We supply the drivers with the driving boot, which embeds all of our technologies. The two shoes are super light,” said Geox president and founder Mario Polegato. ” . . . We want to ensure they have the most comfort and stability in turns of temperature . . . .” Noting the brand’s commitment to sustainability, he added, “Formula E is the epitome of technology and sustainability.”

