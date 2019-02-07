Geox Dragon Racing Team Driver Max Günther Loves These Lightweight Shoes

Geox Dragon racing team driver Maximilian “Max” Günther was at FN Platform in Las Vegas on Tuesday, where he was presenting his race car and new Geox shoes designed with perforations for breathability.

The Italian footwear and apparel company signed a multiyear alliance with Dragon Racing, the team was founded in 2007 by Jay Penske, who is also the chairman and CEO of PMC, which owns FN. The shoe brand now serves as the title sponsor for the 2018-19 Formula E season.

Geox Aerantis. CREDIT: Geox

Günther spoke to FN about how his Geox Dragon Racing shoes are designed to feel as light as possible, so the foot almost feels like it’s one with the pedal. The German driver also revealed that his fully electric racing car can go up to about 180 miles per hour.

The motorsports star said that his favorite shoe from Geox is the Aerantis model. “I love it because it’s perfectly breathable — similar to our racing shoe. In all conditions — if I go to Mexico or Chile where it’s really hot, the shoe breathes really nicely, and that’s the same if I go to a cold location. On top of that, it looks really nice.”

The Geox Dragon car. CREDIT: Geox

The Aerantis, which features the brand’s net breathing system that allows air to circulate for enhanced comfort, will be sold at select Geox locations.

Want more?

Why the Shoes Really Matter for Professional Race Car Drivers