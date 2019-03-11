Sign up for our newsletter today!

Adidas x Game of Thrones Ultra Boost Pack Has a Release Date

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

Adidas x Game of Thrones House Targaryen Ultra Boost sneakers
Adidas x Game of Thrones House Targaryen Ultra Boost sneakers.
CREDIT: Adidas

The highly anticipated Adidas x Game of Thrones Ultra Boost collection has finally received a release date ahead of the April premiere of the popular HBO show’s final season.

After months of teasing, the full collection was finally unveiled today with official details on when and how you can cop a pair. The capsule, comprising six variations of the Ultra Boost 4.0, will be available come March 22, with each sneaker retailing at $200.

Adidas x Game of Thrones House of Lannister Ultraboost sneakers
Adidas x Game of Thrones House of Lannister Ultra Boost sneakers.
CREDIT: Adidas

Each shoe is designed to represent a certain house — which fans of the show will understand. The running model’s Primeknit upper comes in colors of House Lannister, House Stark, House Targaryen, the Targaryens’ Dragons, White Walkers and Night’s Watch.

Adidas x Game of Thrones House of Targaryen ultraboost
Adidas x Game of Thrones House of Targaryen Ultra Boost sneakers.
CREDIT: Adidas

Details include “GoT”-branded insoles as well as house heel tab and house motifs displayed on the back tongue tags.

Adidas x White Walker Ultraboost Shoes
Adidas x White Walker Ultra Boost sneakers.
CREDIT: Adidas

The full Game of Thrones x Adidas Ultra Boost pack will drop with a 48-hour prelaunch via the Adidas app on March 20 followed by another release on March 22.

Adidas x Game of Thrones House Stark Ultraboost
Adidas x Game of Thrones House Stark Ultra Boost.
CREDIT: Adidas

 

adidas x Game of Thrones Night's Watch Ultraboost Shoes
Adidas x Game of Thrones Night’s Watch Ultra Boost sneakers.
CREDIT: Adidas

