K-Pop Phenom G-Dragon Teases Nike Sneaker Collab

Just days after being released from the military, K-pop phenom G-Dragon announced an upcoming collaboration between Nike and his brand “Peaceminusone.”

The 31-year-old star first posted an image of his brand’s flower logo and Nike’s Swoosh to his Instagram account, captioning the image simply: “Coming soon.” The photo has racked up more than 1.2 million likes.

The Big Bang member then followed up with a closer look at the shoes, as well as a graffiti art-inspired box that they appear to come in.

G-Dragon has put his own spin on the Air Force 1, a top-selling Nike silhouette that originated in the ’80s as a basketball sneaker.

His take on the AF1 features a black upper that appears to be handpainted, with the Peaceminusone daisy logo appliquéd on the tongue. The shoes have uneven black marks throughout, leaving the appearance of an all-white AF1 that was doctored. An additional personal touch comes in the form of a tie-dye insole.

The shoe is expected to release within the coming weeks with a $200 price tag.

Often called the “King of K-Pop,” G-Dragon is no stranger to the fashion realm. The star has for years been a front row fixture at fashion shows and was tapped by Karl Lagerfeld as a Chanel brand ambassador in 2016. He has additionally collaborated in the shoe space with Giuseppe Zanotti and Ambush.

