You Won’t Believe How Much Money the French Open Tennis Winners Make

For tennis’ biggest stars, there’s no stage greater than a Grand Slam tournament — in part for the glory and in part for the staggering cash prizes.

The total pot for this year’s French Open is €42,661,000 (around $47,823,000), representing an 8% increase over 2018. The French Tennis Federation announced the tournament prize fund in March, with the aim of narrowing the gap between pay for tournament winners and those knocked out in earlier rounds.

At Roland Garros this year, the victors can expect to be rewarded handsomely. The winners of the men’s and women’s singles winners will each earn €2,300,000 ($2,578,000) — a 4.55% increase from last year.

The runner-ups will still see a big financial payoff: €1,180,000 ($1,322,000). Semifinalists rake in €590,000 ($661,0000), while quarterfinalists net €415,000 ($465,000). Players who make it to the round of 16 come away with €243,000 ($272,000). Those knocked out in the third, second and first rounds get €143,000 ($160,000), €87,000 ($97,000) and €46,000 ($51,000), respectively.

Serena Williams is looking for her 23rd Grand Slam victory in singles’ play, but she’s not expected to triumph this year. The Nike athlete is listed at a 10-1 odds of winning the tournament. Last year’s winner, Simona Halep, is the favorite. World No. 1 Naomi Osaka and Kiki Bertens follow closely behind.

On the men’s end, Rafael Nadal is the favorite. If the Nike athlete wins, this will be his 12th French Open title (he won last year) and 18th overall Grand Slam title. Novak Djokovic, a longtime rival of Nadal’s and the current world No. 1, is placed as second favorite.

Although he’s the No. 3 seed, oddsmakers place Roger Federer at only fifth most likely to win. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has not played at the French Open since 2015.

Double’s winners at Roland Garros also are compensated well. The winning pairs for men’s and women’s doubles receive €580,000 ($650,000), while the runner-ups get €290,000 ($320,000).

French Open qualifying matches are already underway, with regular tournament play set to begin Sunday.

For the big name stars — like Williams and Federer — there’s still plenty of opportunity to earn big even if tournament play ends early. The athletes have lucrative endorsement deals, both in sneakers/apparel and elsewhere. See some of the biggest stars’ endorsements below:

Men’s:

Roger Federer

Uniqlo

Rolex

Credit Suisse

Wilson

Novak Djokovic

Lacoste

Head

Seiko Watch Corporation

Rafael Nadal

Nike

Babolat

Kia Motors

Telefonica

Women’s:

Serena Williams

Nike

Beats Electronics

Chase

Gatorade

Intel

Wilson

Simona Halep

Nike

Hublot

Mercedes-Benz

Naomi Osaka

Nike

Citizen Watch

Proctor & Gamble

All Nippon Airways

Want more?

Roger Federer Is Still Embarrassed by This Wardrobe Malfunction 10 Years Later

Serena Williams Gets a Special Pair of Off-White x Nike ‘Air Williams’ Shoes From Virgil Abloh

9 Times Serena Williams Stole the Show in Nike Ads