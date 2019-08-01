Here’s a Closer Look at the Rare Fragment x Air Jordan Sample Courtesy of GOAT

The lateral side of the Fragment x Air Jordan 3 sample.

The coveted Fragment x Air Jordan 3 sample has somehow found its way onto the sneaker reselling platform GOAT.

Created for designer Hiroshi Fujiwara of Fragment Designs, this previously unseen Air Jordan 3 Retro features a premium white tumbled leather with blue accents on the midsole, Jumpman logo on the tongue and Nike Air branding on the heel. Replacing the signature elephant print on the toe cap and heel counter is smooth black leather along with a Fragment lightning bolt logo stamped on the lateral side of the heel.

The Fragment x Air Jordan 3 sample. CREDIT: GOAT

The medial side of the Fragment x Air Jordan 3 sample. CREDIT: GOAT

The heel of the Fragment x Air Jordan 3 sample. CREDIT: GOAT

The sneaker was first spotted on Fujiwara’s feet this year while speaking in front of a panel at the Nike Hong Kong Department retail store, but he has since stated that this pair is only an unreleased sample with no plans for a release.

Fragment Design and Jordan Brand also collaborated in 2014, which resulted in the Air Jordan 1 Fragment that’s now reselling for more than $2,000 on StockX.

