Popular Game ‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ Teases a Collab With Jordan Brand

Today, Jordan Brand announced one of its most ambitious crossovers yet by partnering with Epic Games, which produces the popular video game franchise “Fortnite: Battle Royale.” “Fortnite” is a free-to-play game where up to 100 players fight to be the last person standing.

Seen within its in-game news feed, a teaser for a new event on Wednesday ignited a frenzy among fans who speculated that a collaboration between the game and sportswear brand is to come: “Game recognize game. Drop in tomorrow.”

Additionally, “Fortnite” went to Twitter to post a cryptic message with the emojis that included a goat, basketball, red sneakers and a basketball.

Details regarding the possibly crossover have yet to be officially unveiled by Epic Games, but a statement from Jordan Brand promised an experience that will “connect across virtual and physical worlds.

“Jordan Brand continually tests and iterates rewarding new experiences for our consumers. We are excited to work with Epic Games to create an experience for our community that is both innovative and authentic. This collaboration allows us to connect across virtual and physical worlds and unlock access to purchase some of our most coveted shoes, the Air Jordan 1.”

Fans looking to join in on the “Fortnite” x Jordan Brand crossover event will be able to do so tomorrow morning on “Fortnite.” The game is available for download on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.

