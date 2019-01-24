This Is What Foot Locker’s ‘Power Store’ Will Offer

A store concept has utilized in London, Liverpool and Hong Kong is now making its way to the U.S.

The retail giant will open its first “Power Store” on Friday in Eastpointe, Mich., on the city’s famed 8 Mile Road. The door boasts 8,500 square feet of retail space and features a women’s shop-in-shop and a Kids Foot Locker, making it equipped to serve the entire family. Aside from the product offering, Foot Locker said the door will also be a hub for local sneaker culture, art, music and sports.

And while this is the first “Power Store” to open stateside, Foot Locker isn’t stopping there: The retailer plans to open more than a dozen more in 2019. New U.S. doors are slated to open in Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia, and the retailer will launch new stores outside of the states in Milan.

“It’s our goal at Foot Locker to bring the excitement of sneaker culture to local communities around the world, and that’s what our new ‘Power Store’ model is all about,” Foot Locker VP and GM Frank Bracken said in a statement. “We’re focused on creating immersive brand connections that are authentically tied to the neighborhoods they serve, from the local store staff that we hire to the products and experiences we offer.”

A look inside Foot Locker’s first ‘Power Store’ in Michigan. CREDIT: Foot Locker

Aside from regular product, Foot Locker will stock the “Power Store” with sneakers, apparel and accessories exclusive to the city, including the Adidas AM4DET shoe, Nike’s “Home & Away” collection, New Era hats, Herschel bags, Detroit vs. Everybody and District 81 apparel, and more.

Starting Jan. 30, the store will host several events including an appearance from rapper Big Sean on Feb. 1 and a talent show on Feb. 2 with a performance from rapper Tee Grizzley.

The store, located at 17755 East 8 Mile Road, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

