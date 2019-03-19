Foot Locker Launches Its Own TV-Inspired Network for Nike Air Max Day

The Air Max Deluxe Throwback Future will be available on March 21 as part of the Nike Air Max Day Package.

Sneakerheads rejoice, is launching its own TV-inspired network just in time for Nike Air Max Day on March 26.

The launch of the network is the next iteration of Foot Locker’s “Discover Your Air” initiative, the creative platform dedicated to all Nike Air products sold at Foot Locker. Throughout the rest of March, viewers will be able to tune in to some pretty nostalgic content. The shoe store plans to stream its ’90s-inspired programs on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Snapchat through next Tuesday.

But the hype doesn’t stop there. The Nike Throwback Future Pack, which drops on March 21, will also be available at Foot Locker in honor of the big day.

Foot Locker’s dedicated program to the athletic shoe brand will feature cameos from a number of influencers and stars. Expect appearances by comedian Shiggy, influencer Emily Oberg and rapper Swoosh God, to name a few.

Programs include an animated show called “The Air Pair,” a fitness show, “Airobics,” a sitcom “Air It Out” and a news program, “DYA Shoe Tips.” All the shows were created and produced by Laundry Service. Foot Locker will also air three commercials as part of the DYA initiative: “Fit by the Pros,” “Airuption” and “Get Gusted.”

“By creating Foot Locker’s very own cable network, we’re celebrating the timelessness of Nike Air and adding in some of today’s biggest tastemakers to celebrate Nike Air Max Day and the sneakers that resonate across generations of sneaker shoppers,” said Patrick Walsh, vice president of marketing for Foot Locker North America, in a statement.

