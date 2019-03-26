Flight Club NY Is Giving Away Every Nike Air Max Model Ever Released for Air Max Day

Today is Nike Air Max Day, and that calls for a celebration from popular sneaker consignment retailer Flight Club New York, thanks to its huge Air Max-themed giveaway going down today.

Flight Club announced across its social media accounts yesterday that an in-store contest will be held exclusively in its New York location. Every person wearing Nike Air Max sneakers will be able to receive a raffle ticket to be entered in a special Air Max Day drawing. What’s the prize? Every model in the Air Max lineage, which ranges from the Air Max 1, Air Max 90, Air Max 93, Air Max 95, Air Max 97, Air Vapormax, Air Max 180, Air Max 270 and the recently introduced Air Max 720.

No purchase is necessary. All that is needed to participate is to show up between 1 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. rocking your favorite Air Max kicks. One winner will be announced at 7:20 p.m., and the lucky individual must be present in order to receive the prize.

Make sure you stop by Flight Club’s New York store for your chance at winning some of the hottest kicks out right now.

In other related news, Nike has announced that the brand will be using this year’s brand-created holiday to give back to the local communities by partnering up with select sneaker boutiques with its latest “Give Fresh Air” campaign.

Want more?

Foot Locker Launches Its Own TV-Inspired Network for Nike Air Max Day

Nordstrom and Nike Are Celebrating Air Max Day With a Campaign Highlighting Young Creatives Doing Big Things

Nike Air Max Day: Sneakers You Can Buy Before and After