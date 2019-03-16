Fila Mixes It Up With Disruptor Future Collection

Fila is taking its wildly popular Disruptor franchise to the next level with its latest launch.

The Fila Disruptor Future collection brings together the past and present by mixing and matching previous sneaker styles, such as combining the Dragster 97’s signature upper with the Ray Tracer chunky bottom.

The Disruptor 97 x Ray Tracer in black. CREDIT: Fila

The collection features four styles of both men and women’s shoes in white, yellow, black and red variations.

The Disruptor 2 x Fx-100 Lux shoe. CREDIT: Fila

The Disruptor 2 x FX100 Lux Shoe has quarter, tongue and back heel logos with a Disruptor 2 upper. The sole bears the flat style of the Fila FX-100 shoe. For extra comfort, the shoe also has a memory foam sock liner and a cushy rubber outsole.

The Disruptor 2 x Ray Tracer shoe. CREDIT: Fila

There’s also a Disruptor 2 x Ray Tracer shoe in the collection. The sneaker has a Disruptor 2 upper and Ray Tracer bottom. It also features reflective detailing on the heel, toe and eyelets.

The experimentation of combining shoe silhouettes comes at a time where the demand for Fila is high. The company’s Disruptor 2 model took home FNAA’s Shoe of the Year Award for 2018.

The Disruptor was originally designed in 1996 by a design team in New York.

“Fila is riding this ’90s trend very well,” Matt Powell, senior industry adviser for sports at The NPD Group Inc. told FN last year. “While the ‘ugly’ shoe trend may go away, the ’90s trend is larger — and one that can be sustained.”

The Fila Disruptor Future collection is available at Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs and Six:02.