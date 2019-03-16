Fila Mixes It Up With Disruptor Future Collection

Fila is taking its wildly popular Disruptor franchise to the next level with its latest launch.
The Fila Disruptor Future collection brings together the past and present by mixing and matching previous sneaker styles, such as combining the Dragster 97’s signature upper with the Ray Tracer chunky bottom.
The collection features four styles of both men and women’s shoes in white, yellow, black and red variations.
The Disruptor 2 x FX100 Lux Shoe has quarter, tongue and back heel logos with a Disruptor 2 upper. The sole bears the flat style of the Fila FX-100 shoe. For extra comfort, the shoe also has a memory foam sock liner and a cushy rubber outsole.
There’s also a Disruptor 2 x Ray Tracer shoe in the collection. The sneaker has a Disruptor 2 upper and Ray Tracer bottom. It also features reflective detailing on the heel, toe and eyelets.
The experimentation of combining shoe silhouettes comes at a time where the demand for Fila is high. The company’s Disruptor 2 model took home FNAA’s Shoe of the Year Award for 2018.
We've named the @FILAUSA Disruptor 2 our Shoe of the Year, and it will be honored at tonight's awards. At our link in bio, read about how the sneaker has shaken up the footwear industry. Tune in tonight to catch the highlights straight from awards! Photo courtesy of brand #FNAA32
The Disruptor was originally designed in 1996 by a design team in New York.
“Fila is riding this ’90s trend very well,” Matt Powell, senior industry adviser for sports at The NPD Group Inc. told FN last year. “While the ‘ugly’ shoe trend may go away, the ’90s trend is larger — and one that can be sustained.”
The Fila Disruptor Future collection is available at Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs and Six:02.