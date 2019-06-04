This New Nike Air Fear of God Is Meant to be Worn During Summer

Fresh off of this weekend’s release of two eye-catching iterations of the coveted Nike Air Fear of God 1 sneaker, designer Jerry Lorenzo has another fresh makeup.

The latest offering of the hightop basketball model will arrive in a clean sail shade that covers the majority of the sneaker. The upper features a breathable mesh construction that’s combined with a premium suede toebox. Branding on the shoe is kept to the minimal with a mini-Swoosh logo stamped onto the lateral side of the lacing cage along with “Nike Air” on the heel.

According to Lorenzo on Instagram, this colorway holds a special place in his heart, saying, “this was the best version of our original idea.” Lorenzo also provided fans with a bit of context to the colorway — “a nod to summers in the hood when all you needed was crispy white Nikes to set off any fit or hit the court… where fashion and sport collide without compromise.”

The “Summertime Sail” Nike Air Fear of God 1 launches globally on Saturday at select Nike retailers for $350.

Check out the video below on how to effectively clean your kicks.

Want more?

These Two New Colorways of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 Are Perfect for Summer

The Story Behind Jerry Lorenzo’s New Nike Air Fear of God Sneakers

Jerry Lorenzo Shuts Down Rumors of These Nike x Fear of God Sneaker Leaks