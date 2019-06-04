This New Nike Air Fear of God Is Meant to be Worn During Summer

Fresh off of this weekend’s release of two eye-catching iterations of the coveted Nike Air Fear of God 1 sneaker, designer Jerry Lorenzo has another fresh makeup.
The latest offering of the hightop basketball model will arrive in a clean sail shade that covers the majority of the sneaker. The upper features a breathable mesh construction that’s combined with a premium suede toebox. Branding on the shoe is kept to the minimal with a mini-Swoosh logo stamped onto the lateral side of the lacing cage along with “Nike Air” on the heel.
According to Lorenzo on Instagram, this colorway holds a special place in his heart, saying, “this was the best version of our original idea.” Lorenzo also provided fans with a bit of context to the colorway — “a nod to summers in the hood when all you needed was crispy white Nikes to set off any fit or hit the court… where fashion and sport collide without compromise.”
i love all my children equally, but this one has his own room in my heart… the best version of our original idea… the tonal summertime sail launches globally this saturday… the story and tones dive back directly into the dna of our proposition with the @nike x @fearofgod journey… we took a small break to recognize where i played college ball and honor @famu_1887 with modernized colorways mint and shoebox orange which was originally designed for their womens and mens hoop teams, but like all things in fashion/production we missed the delivery window and missed the season… be that as it may, i’m proud of that moment and just as excited to move our story back on track with the summer-time sail colorway… a nod to summers in the hood when all you needed was crispy white nikes to set off any fit or hit the court… where fashion and sport collide without compromise. 🖤
The “Summertime Sail” Nike Air Fear of God 1 launches globally on Saturday at select Nike retailers for $350.
