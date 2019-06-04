Nike’s ‘Fanny Pack’ Slides Return in Two Bold Prints You’ll Want for Summer

In a follow-up to last year’s popular fanny pack slides that came in neon colors, Nike has unveiled two new colorways of the Benassi JDI slides, available now. These lightweight slides come rendered in fun, bold prints on the fanny pack portion, which is designed as a small compartment with a zipper to store tiny essentials like keys, cash and credit cards. The first version comes in a black sole with a light blue and yellow tropical print. The second option has a pink sole with a multicolor print and white zipper.

In addition, these slides now feature a reflective 3M piping on the fanny pack that’s suitable for the dark. The shoes are perfect for the beach, music festivals, or just about any summer occasion. The Nike Benassi JDI Fanny Pack printed slides retail for $60 and are available now on Nike.com.

