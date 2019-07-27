Ewing Athletics Teams With This Carmelo Anthony-Favorite Brand on a New Sneaker Collab

Coming off acclaimed collabs with Grillo’s Pickles and sneaker artist Mache, among others, another remixed Ewing Athletics classic sneaker is coming soon.

The latest collaboration is a reworked iteration of the Sport Lite silhouette, courtesy of Bronx, N.Y.-based streetwear standout Famous Nobodys. The label was co-founded by Christian Vasquez, the brother-in-law of NBA star Carmelo Anthony. (The baller collaborated with Famous Nobodys as part of his debut “Melo Made” capsule collection in September.)

The new take on Ewing Athletics’ mid-cut heritage cross-training shoe, which first hit the market in 1993, is executed with tan soft suede uppers, classic gum outsoles and eye-catching hits of fuchsia. The tongues boast both Ewing Athletics and Famous Nobodys branding and the words “Famous” and “Nobodys” appear on the left and right heels, respectively.

Famous Nobodys x Ewing Sport Lite CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

“Since 2015, our brand has been steadily building toward greatness. With the release of our newest collaboration with [NBA icon] Patrick Ewing’s sneaker brand that greatness has reached a pinnacle in our history,” Vazquez said in a statement.

The Famous Nobodys x Ewing Sport Lite arrives July 31 and comes with a $130 price tag. The limited-edition sneakers will be available via EwingAthletics.com and at the Famous Nobodys flagship store in the Bronx.

Watch the video below of NBA star Carmelo Anthony’s cover shoot with FN.

