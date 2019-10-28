Ewing Athletics Sneaker Pays Tribute to John Starks’ Iconic 1993 NBA Playoff Dunk

Although the New York Knicks haven’t had much to celebrate in recent years, the team has been a part of some of basketball’s biggest moments. And with its next release, Ewing Athletics is celebrating a defining memory of the ’90s known affectionately by fans as “The Dunk.”

Team legend John Starks threw down a monster dunk over Chicago Bulls center Bill Cartwright during Game 2 of the 1993 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, a game the Knicks would win 96-91. Teammate Patrick Ewing — wearing the Ewing Athletics Focus sneaker — set a pick allowing Starks to get to the rim.

Ewing Athletics Focus “The Dunk” CREDIT: Ewing Athletics/Noah Goldowitz

The heels of the Ewing Athletics Focus “The Dunk.” CREDIT: Ewing Athletics/Noah Goldowitz

On Wednesday, the brand will deliver a new-look Focus, a primarily black sneaker with orange and blue details. The heels feature both Starks’s jersey number (3) and his last name. The model was reimagined by New York Knicks super fan and podcast host Anthony Donahue.

The Ewing Athletics Focus “The Dunk” will retail for $140 and be sold via Ewingathletics.com.

New York Knicks super fan and podcast host Anthony Donahue in the Ewing Athletics Focus “The Dunk” outside of Madison Square Garden in New York.

Want more?

Ewing Athletics Teams With This Carmelo Anthony-Favorite Brand on a New Sneaker Collab

Ewing Athletics Pays Homage a ’90s New York Rap Classic for Its Next Sneaker Release

Ewing Athletics Taps ’90s Rap Royalty for Death Row Records Sneaker Collab