This Pickle-Inspired Sneaker Collab by Ewing Athletics Is Something to Crave

Saucony Originals’ dropped their avocado toast-inspired sneaker yesterday and now, Ewing Athletics is releasing a pickle-themed shoe in collaboration with Grillo’s Pickles in March.

The new limited-edition Ewing Sport Lite sneaker dubbed “The Pickle” comes with a plush green suede upper serving as a nod to the fresh dill in each jar of Grillo’s, while green leather accents represent crisp, crunchy cucumbers used to make “the world’s best pickle.”

Ewing Athletics “The Pickle” sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy

Additionally, the shoe comes with clear soles and a clear lace lining inspired by Grillo’s farmers market-style jar. White laces inspired by the fresh California garlic, wood cart detailing and Pickle Man logos on the heel complete the collab. Ewing Sport Lite “The Pickle” will retail for $140.

Grillo’s Pickles branding at the heel of the green suede sneaker by Ewing Athletics. CREDIT: Courtesy

Grillo’s Pickles founder, Travis Grillo, began selling two spears for $1 out of a hand-built wooden pickle cart on the streets of Boston 10 years ago after getting denied a job at Nike.

Grillo’s Pickles x Ewing Athletics. CREDIT: Courtesy

Grillo’s Pickles and Ewing Athletics team up to bring us ‘The Pickle.’ CREDIT: Courtesy

This limited-edition Ewing Sport Lite releases March 4 exclusively on ewingathletics.com. Meanwhile, Grillo’s Pickles can be found nationwide at markets including Whole Foods, Target, Publix, Bj’s, Stop and Shop, Safeway and many many more.

Want more?

Ewing Athletics Is Releasing Another Big Pun Tribute Sneaker