Ewing Athletics Taps ’90s Rap Royalty for Death Row Records Sneaker Collab

All things ’90s are in right now, and Ewing Athletics is set to deliver a sneaker collab with the era’s most notorious rap record label, Death Row, the former home of hip-hop icons such as 2Pac, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

For the nostalgic sneaker release, Ewing Athletics dressed its classic 33 Hi silhouette with Death Row’s signature black and red colors. The shoe’s upper is predominantly black with red on the heel, rear ankle strap and collar. (Red also peeks through the perforation on the toe box.) The midsole features both colors, and the look is completed with a red outsole.

Death Row’s execution chair logo is featured on the tongues, and the label’s name is printed on the straps and the heels.

Another look at the Ewing Athletics x Death Row 33 Hi. CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

Although the release date and price point have not been revealed, Death Row said on Instagram it will drop in April. The record label also announced the Death Row Lifestyle Pop-Up event at West Coast-based boutique retail standout Bait on April 10 on the social media platform alongside a photo of the shoe.

Classic rap is a consistent theme for Ewing Athletics sneaker releases, having delivered looks inspired by legends such as Pimp C, EPMD, Big Punisher and Sugar Hill Gang.

Want more?

This Pickle-Inspired Sneaker Collab by Ewing Athletics Is Something to Crave

Late Texas Rap Legend Pimp C Is Honored With Ewing Athletics Sneakers

A Look at the Must-Have Ewing Athletics x Mikey Likes It Ice Cream Sneaker Collab