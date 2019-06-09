Ewing Athletics Taps a ’90s New York Rap Classic for Its Next Sneaker Release

Through sneakers, Ewing Athletics has proven it knows a thing or two about classic hip-hop. The brand has delivered several looks inspired by legendary rappers and groups including Big Punisher, Pimp C and EPMD. And its upcoming drop is no different, drawing inspiration from one of the grittiest albums in New York City rap history.

Arriving Tuesday is a limited-edition iteration of the Ewing Athletics Rogue in a palette that mirrors Capone-N-Noreaga’s “The War Report” cover. (The album was released in June 1997.) The sneaker will arrive via Ewingathletics.com and retail for $140.

The look boasts a red and black upper with an eye-catching green camouflage midfoot strap, reminiscent of the military fatigues worn on the cover by one half of the group, Noreaga (who now goes by N.O.R.E.). It also boasts “War” on the right tongue and “Report” on the left in a bold neon yellow hue, similar to how it appears on the album art. (The words also appear on the heels of the shoes.) The shoe is completed with a white and black speckled midsole and red and black outsole.

Ewing Athletics “The War Report” Rogue CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

The tongues of the Ewing Athletics “The War Report” Rogue. CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

“I’m super excited to have collaborated with the Ewing brand to commemorate the 22-year anniversary of ‘The War Report’ album,” one half of the group, Capone, said in a statement. “Being a true Knick fan, this is a dream come true.” (Patrick Ewing, who launched the brand while in the NBA, played for the New York Knicks.)

To launch the shoe, Ewing Athletics will host an event with several of the artists that helped create “The War Report” on Tuesday at famed NYC concert venue SOB’s. (The brand confirmed Capone and N.O.R.E. will be in attendance to meet fans and sign shoes.) Doors open at 8 p.m. ET and tickets are $15 via Ticketweb.com. At the event, the first 40 pairs of the shoe sold will come with a lace lock set.

Also at SOB’s, Ewing Athletics will offer an even more limited take on the shoe, the friends-and-family version, which is executed in the same color palette but one shoe employs the desert camouflage pattern on the strap, reminiscent of the fatigues worn by Capone on the cover. (It’s the first time the brand has made a friends-and-family shoe available to the public.)

A look at the friends-and-family Ewing Athletics “The War Report” Rogue. CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

