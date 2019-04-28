Nike Athletes Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei Win London Marathon

Britain's Prince Harry (C), poses with men's race winner Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge (L) and women's race winner, Kenya's Brigid Kosgei (R) at the medal ceremony during the London Marathon.

Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei — both Nike-signed athletes — took home top honors at the London Marathon today.

Kipchoge claimed his second consecutive London Marathon win, setting a course record with a time of 2:02:37 in a dominant finish. This marked the Kenyan’s fourth time winning in London.

His four wins is the most of any runner in history. Further, the time was just shy of the world marathon record — which Kipchoge himself set in Berlin last year.

The athlete has won a dozen total marathons, a run Nike Running described as “a dynasty” in a congratulatory Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Brigid Kosgei became the youngest woman to win the London Marathon at age 25. The Kenyan narrowly fended off compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot, the 35-year-old who won last year’s race, boasting a time of 2:18:20.

“The greatest field in history just ate her dust,” Nike Running wrote on Instagram. “Congratulations, Brigid Kosgei, on your masterful London win. 2:18:20.”

The race saw roughly 43,000 participants, setting a record for London.

Although unannounced, Prince Harry made an appearance to help hand out trophies to competitors. The prince was left off the formal child in case his wife, Meghan Markle, was in labor. The couple expects their first child to be born any day now.

