Dwyane Wade’s ‘Year of the Pig’ Sneaker Is a Colorful Explosion You’ll Love

In celebration of the Chinese New Year and Dwyane Wade’s final All-Star Game, Li-Ning dropped the “Year of the Pig” colorway of the athlete’s seventh Way of Wade signature shoe today in New York. The Miami Heat guard signed a lifetime deal with the Chinese sports apparel and footwear company this past summer.

The Way of Wade 7 was released at a special event at Atmos in Harlem, N.Y., where Rick Ross and Fabolous were both in attendance. Additionally, limited-edition iterations of three other beloved Li-Ning sneakers — the Essence, Reburn and Furious Rider — dropped as well.

The Chinese New Year “Year of the Pig” Way of Wade, which retails at $200, features a vibrant array of colors including pink, red, blue, green and yellow. The shoe also comes with a 303 on the tongue, a paint-splattered sole design and the coordinates of both Wade’s Chicago birthplace and Li-Ning’s Beijing headquarters.

“It’s designed after Peppa Pig,” Wade explained. “Obviously in the States and also in China, it’s a big deal. The pig is a big deal. So it just went together with it being the Year of the Pig, as well.”

There’s been no word on whether the future Hall of Famer will rock the WoW 7 on the court at this Sunday’s All-Star game in Charlotte, N.C. The 37-year-old baller, who recently welcomed a baby girl with wife Gabrielle Union, is retiring after this 16th NBA season.

