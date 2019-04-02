Dwyane Wade Pays Tribute to Nipsy Hussle With On-Court Sneakers

Dwyane Wade paid homage to Nipsy Hussle, the rapper who was fatally shot in Los Angeles Sunday, with his on-court sneaker style last night.

The Miami Heat star, who is sponsored by Chinese sporting goods giant Li-Ning, doctored his footwear with a simple marker-written message: “Nipsy Hussle, Rest in Heaven.”

Wade’s kicks were the Way of Wade 7s in a royal blue and gold colorway. The 37-year-old, who plans to retire at the end of this NBA season, suited up for a Heat loss on the road to the Boston Celtics.

Dwyane Wade paying his respect to the late Nipsey Hussle. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LdoUviheqk — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 1, 2019

Like Wade, the New Balance-backed Kawhi Leonard used his on-court shoes yesterday to honor Hussle, stepping out in bright blue sneakers with an “IP” added after the brand’s “N.”

On the sole, the Toronto Raptor wrote, “All money in,” a reference to the record label imprint that Hussle founded in 2010.

Kawhi Leonard pays homage to Nipsey Hussle. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AuyTFJuNay — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) April 1, 2019

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Clippers paid their respects, with Montrezl Harrell creating a custom jersey with “Hussle” written on the back. Lou Williams, who’s signed onto Chinese sneaker brand Peak, sported kicks reading “Money Making NIP” for the Clippers’ win against the Memphis Grizzlies hours after the artist’s passing.

Rest in peace, Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/SgxhQ16Zi9 — x – LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 1, 2019

While he was best-known as a rapper, Hussle (born Ermias Asghedom), had considerable influence in the fashion and shoe industries, including a deal with Puma. He had many pals in the NBA, and basketballers aplenty took to social media to commemorate him — such as LeBron James and Steph Curry.

