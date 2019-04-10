Dwyane Wade Crashes Into Chrissy Teigen and John Legend — and Drinks Go Flying

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade played his final NBA home game last night, facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers. And one moment from the game, in particular, is making waves around the internet.

During a play, Wade ended up crashing into Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who were sitting courtside with 37-year-old point guard’s wife, Gabrielle Union. Hilarious photos of the incident show the baller landing on top of the unassuming couple and spilling their drinks in the process.

Miami Herald Sports took to Twitter to reveal what went down. “Hey @chrissyteigen, let us know if you want a copy of this one,” the post read, to which the 33-year-old cookbook author responded, “a renaissance painting.”

😂 a renaissance painting https://t.co/ZKlD1Ch2gJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2019

The mother of two replied “It was an honor!!!” to another tweet reading “@DwyaneWade so hyped he ran into @chrissyteigen and spilled her drink all over her.” Teigen was dressed in a neutral-toned dress paired with slouchy beige over-the-knee boots, while her hubby wore distressed jeans and an embellished bomber jacket.

It was an honor!!! https://t.co/ubKJV6SggI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2019

Gabrielle Union also posted the photo on her Instagram, writing: “@johnlegend did not, I repeat, did not drop his drink. And this is why we are friends. Dinner’s on us in LA 🤗🥴🤷🏾‍♀️PS. @chrissyteigen might be one of my favorite people on the planet.”

