Dwyane Wade Has a Lot of Endorsements — and You Won’t Believe How Much Money They’re Worth

For an NBA star, there’s a lot of money to be made off the court through endorsements.

And Dwyane Wade has certainly taken advantage of sponsorship opportunities over the course of his impressive career.

The 37-year-old — who will retire at the end of the season — has a partnership with athletic wear company Li Ning, which began in 2012. Wade signed a lifetime deal with the Chinese sneaker brand in July. While details of the contract were not reported, the athlete reportedly earns multi-millions annually from the brand and was also given equity.

Dwyane Wade in the Li-Ning Way of Wade “All City 5.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

Wade began his career working with Converse, signing a deal with the American company in 2004. The 13-time All-Star then moved onto Jordan Brand, which he was signed with from 2009 to 2012.

Aside from Li-Ning, Wade works with about a dozen other brands, including Gatorade, Hublot, Mission Athletecare, The Tie Bar, Stance, Sandals Resorts and New Era. On Feb. 11 he launched a collection of socks with LIDS.

The three-time NBA champion is married to actress Gabrielle Union and has made his personal interest in fashion known over the years. In 2017, he launched a nine-piece line with DSquared2, available at Saks Fifth Avenue. He has produced his own lines of socks, neckties and underwear.

According to Forbes, the Chicago native earned $31.8 million in 2018, making him the No. 42 highest-paid athlete globally. About $14 million of that came from endorsements, with his Heat salary and winnings accounting for the remaining $17.8 million.

