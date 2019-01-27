Rival Duke and UNC Basketball Coaches Match in Virgil Abloh’s Buzzy Off-White x Nike Sneakers

When it comes to the basketball rivalry between Duke University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Virgil Abloh isn’t one to take sides.

The designer shared images of both teams’ coaches outfitted in his Off-White x Nike sneaker designs on Instagram Saturday.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski (known better as “Coach K”) led his team from the sidelines while clad in Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s. The sneakers come in a black-and-white colorway and were paired with a dark blazer and gray trousers.

“’K’,” Abloh captioned the image of the famed coach in his footwear.

One of the fiercest rivalries in college basketball is between Duke and UNC, the other basketball powerhouse located within the same state. And of course, UNC’s coach, Roy Williams, also rocked Abloh’s designs on the court.

Williams’ kicks were the “UNC” Off-White Air Jordan 1s. With Jordan Brand namesake Michael Jordan having been part of the 1982 UNC team that won an NCAA championship, it comes as no surprise that the Air Jordan 1 comes in a UNC-inspired colorway. Abloh released his own take on the kicks in June 2018.

While coaching, Williams paired his sneakers with a blue pinstriped suit and a baby blue patterned necktie.

The UNC teams are outfitted by Jordan Brand, which gifted Williams with a fancy box set referencing many of his historic hardwood accomplishments after he racked up his 800th win in January 2017.

The Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 1 in red, white and black may be the most famous sneaker to come out of Abloh’s collaboration with Nike. In addition to being worn by celebrities like Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Michael Jordan himself, the shoe also earned Abloh the 2017 FN Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year.