Drew Brees Is Wearing These Cool Custom Cleats for the NFC Championship Game

Drew Brees throwing the ball in last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

When Drew Brees steps out on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans today, he’ll be wearing a custom pair of cleats.

Sneaker customizer Marcus Rivero, who goes by the name Soles By Sir, took to Instagram today to reveal the design he created for Brees.

The customized cleats are an homage to the New Orleans Saints quarterback’s life, with the logos of his high school (Westlake High School in Texas) and college (Purdue University) emblazoned on the inner part of the foot.

The outer portion of one shoe features a patch honoring the late Saints owner Thomas Benson, while the other has the names of Brees’ wife and four children on it.

The back of the 40-year-old’s cleats features his age written in glittery gold. The footwear is Nike — the brand that Brees is sponsored by.

“Any athlete will tell you, the game is fun, the money is great, but being able to do what you love in front of your family is what it’s all about. Every athlete has a story, I’m just blessed that from time to time I have the opportunity to try and paint it on their work boots,” Rivero wrote of the cleats on his Instagram page, where he shared the image with his 64,000-plus followers.

After playing college football at Case Western Reserve University for a year, Rivero transferred to University of Miami, where he graduated from in 2005 with a degree in business. In years since, he has become one of the most well-known sneaker customizers around, working with players from the NFL, MLB and NBA.

