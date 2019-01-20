Drew Brees Is Wearing These Cool Custom Cleats for the NFC Championship Game

When Drew Brees steps out on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans today, he’ll be wearing a custom pair of cleats.
Sneaker customizer Marcus Rivero, who goes by the name Soles By Sir, took to Instagram today to reveal the design he created for Brees.
The customized cleats are an homage to the New Orleans Saints quarterback’s life, with the logos of his high school (Westlake High School in Texas) and college (Purdue University) emblazoned on the inner part of the foot.
⚜️ GAMEDAY ⚜️ Well, here they are, the shoes I made @drewbrees for his 40th birthday this past week. … I wanted to truly make these extra personal for him. On the inside, I went with his WestLake Highschool logo along side the Purdue logo. Next to that, I went with the design his wife had used throughout his surprise bday celebration, 40/DB . Then who can forget the saying that gets EVERY @saints fan riled up “WHO DAT?”. … On the outer parts of the shoes I really wanted to bring it all together, so I incorporated the team logo, the patch the team has been wearing to honor the late owner Thomas Benson, and his wife and kids name. On the rear of the cleats, I went with the big 4-0 decorated in gold glitter, to match the hats many people had on at the party. … Any athlete will tell you, the game is fun, the money is great, but being able to do what you love in front of your family is what it’s all about. Every athlete has a story, I’m just blessed that from time to time I have the opportunity to try and paint it on their work boots. … Who Dat?!?!?!? ⚜️ … #SolesBySir
The outer portion of one shoe features a patch honoring the late Saints owner Thomas Benson, while the other has the names of Brees’ wife and four children on it.
The back of the 40-year-old’s cleats features his age written in glittery gold. The footwear is Nike — the brand that Brees is sponsored by.
“Any athlete will tell you, the game is fun, the money is great, but being able to do what you love in front of your family is what it’s all about. Every athlete has a story, I’m just blessed that from time to time I have the opportunity to try and paint it on their work boots,” Rivero wrote of the cleats on his Instagram page, where he shared the image with his 64,000-plus followers.
In life you will come across GREAT people. When you do, AMAZING things will happen. ⚜️ @drewbrees 1,000,000 THANK YOU’s can’t begin to describe how I feel. See you in New Orleans this weekend. Thank you again, brother. ⚜️⚜️ Ps… here’s a sneak peek everyone ;) stay tuned to see more shoots this weekend. ✖️✖️ ✖️✖️
After playing college football at Case Western Reserve University for a year, Rivero transferred to University of Miami, where he graduated from in 2005 with a degree in business. In years since, he has become one of the most well-known sneaker customizers around, working with players from the NFL, MLB and NBA.
