Drake Addresses the ‘Adidas Press Run’ Line From Rival Pusha T in New Interview

There’s no end to the headlines that can, and undoubtedly will, come from Drake’s 2-plus hour interview with Rap Radar from his new Toronto home. But his comments on Adidas will definitely draw the interest of sneaker and fashion fans.

The Canadian rap megastar finally addressed the claims that Pusha T made in his scathing “The Story of Adidon” song in May 2018 that Drake was hiding a son, Adonis, who he had with adult film star Sophie Brussaux. In the song, Pusha T claimed Drake was going to use Adonis an “Adidas press run” to promote a collaborative line with the Three Stripes.

“At the time I was working with Adidas and we were toying with the idea of a name being a play off of my son’s name. I wasn’t revealing my son with Adidas,” Drake told Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller of Rap Radar’s podcast.

(At the time of the song, Drake had been spotted several times in Adidas shoes and apparel, leading to speculation that he would leave Jordan Brand. He has since proclaimed his love for Nike, stating he’s “checks over stripes” in the Travis Scott hit “Sicko Mode.”)

In May 2018, Drake opted not to respond to the Adidas line involving his son in Pusha T’s song, instead focusing on its blackface cover art. “This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture was from 2007, a time in my life when I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and typecast,” Drake wrote in an Instagram statement at the time.

When asked by Wilson and Miller if he’d ever put an end to his issues with Pusha T, having done so with other rappers such as Puma ambassador — and FN cover star — Meek Mill, he said no.

“I have no desire to ever mend anything with that person,” Drake said during the interview.

Drake also addressed his ongoing feud with Kanye West with Rap Radar.

“[He says] ’I’ve got love for him’ or whatever, but it’s not love. There’s something there that bothers him deeply and, yeah, I can’t fix it for him. It just is what it is,” Drake said during the interview.

He continued, “Things have just changed. I’m not just some kid that’s a fan anymore. Now we have personal situations, and like I said, a lot of his issues with me I can’t fix them for him.”

Like Pusha T, Drake told Rap Radar that he has no desire to ever make amends with West.

Check out the full interview above.