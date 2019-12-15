An Updated Version of Donovan Mitchell’s Signature Sneaker Could Be Releasing in 2020

Donovan Mitchell’s Adidas signature shoe appears to be getting an update.

Images leaked by @sneakerhighway23 on Instagram show a D.O.N. Issue #2 to replace the 23-year-old NBA star’s D.O.N. Issue #1 (the D.O.N. acronym stands for“Determination Over Negativity). The shoes are rumored to be dropping in August 2020, with a $100 price tag, although nothing has been officially confirmed at this time.

Several colorways of the D.O.N. Issue #2 are shown in the leak photos, with the kicks in bright neon hues such as cerulean, tangerine and lime green. The bold colorways appear to be part of a collaboration with Crayola, as the crayon maker’s name appears on the soles of the shoes.

The D.O.N. Issue #2 features a mid-cut upper that appears to be made of mesh. The Utah Jazz shooting guard’s signature spider logo is emblazoned on the heel counter, which is made of a rigid material unlike its predecessor.

Mitchell was picked No. 13 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and landed a multiyear Adidas sneaker deal in summer 2017. His first signature sneaker was unveiled in December 2018.

Prior to getting his own sneaker, the baller was seen on court in various shoes from the German sportswear company, such as the Pro Bounce 2018 Low and the Dame 4. Other NBA players on the Adidas roster include James Harden, Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose.

Want more?

Adidas’ Final ‘Star Wars’ Collection Channels R2D2, Princess Leia + More

Why Adidas’ Footwear Sales Slowed Down — And What Its CEO Says Happened With Yeezy

Everything You Need to Know About Prada for Adidas: This First Drop Is Just the Start