Nike Athlete Tiger Woods Plays a Round of Golf With Trump

Donald Trump shakes hands with Tiger Woods during a ribbon cutting for the new Tiger Woods Villa at the Trump National Doral golf course, in Doral, Fla. in March 2014.

President Donald Trump hit the golf course with pro golfer Tiger Woods Saturday.

The president headed to his Palm Beach, Fla. golf club, Mar-a-Lago, for Super Bowl weekend on Friday, and he took some time out for a round with Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Woods stepped out in a gray polo shirt and black trousers, completing his look with black sneakers. The athlete — who has been sponsored by Nike since 1996 — sported head-to-toe gear from the Swoosh.

“Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @ JackNicklaus and @ TigerWoods!” Trump captioned the image.

Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/mdPN4yvS8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2019

While Woods has worked with Nike for over two decades, Trump has sparred with the brand in the past.

The president took issue with the Portland, Ore.-based company in September when it put out an ad featuring Colin Kaepernick, the ex-San Francisco 49er who sparked a national discussion of police brutality when he knelt in protest of the national anthem.

“What was Nike thinking?” Trump wrote on Twitter Sept. 7, after stating the day prior that that the Swoosh shouldn’t have sent out the message.

The president himself wasn’t wearing apparel from the popular athletic wear brand. He sported an oversized white polo shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Trump and Woods didn’t seem to let the Nike debate get in the way of their golf outing, though: All three men sported wide smiles.

