Don C’s Latest Converse Basketball Sneaker Remix Is Inspired by Animals and Metal

An "Animal" take on the Converse ERX 260 from Don C.

Don C has once again reimagined Converse’s classic ERX 260 basketball silhouette. And the collection’s theme is something sneaker fans are sure to love.

The Don C x Converse “Animal vs. Metal” lineup boasts five iterations of the shoe — two “Animal” takes and three “Metal” looks.

For the “Animal” styles, the renowned designer employed subtle zebra-esque print on the predominantly white look and leopard on the black iteration. Furthering the “Animal” styling are two sets of laces that resemble the prints on the heels.

The predominantly black “Animal” Converse ERX 260 by Don C. CREDIT: Converse

The predominantly white “Animal” Converse ERX 260 by Don C. CREDIT: Converse

The “Metal” looks are inspired by ’80s punk rock and pop, with uppers executed with red, white and black hues. Sticking with the punk and pop theme, the sneakers boast different-sized studs on the uppers, oversized “Cons” branding on the tongue and lighting bolt graphics.

The ERX 260 employs new elements and some from its original execution, pairing updated EVA midsoles with classic leather uppers and rubber cupsole construction.

The Don C x Converse “Animal vs. Metal” lineup arrives Saturday via Converse.com, Foot Locker and select retailers.

The collection comes with apparel and accessories to match the themes.

The white and black “Metal” iteration of the Converse ERX 260 by Don C. CREDIT: Converse

The red “Metal” Converse ERX 260 by Don C. CREDIT: Converse

The black “Metal” iteration of the Converse ERX 260 by Don C. CREDIT: Converse

Want more?

Converse Names G. Scott Uzzell Its New President & CEO

Converse Is Ready to Rebound After a Streak of Struggles

Converse Signs NBA Star Kelly Oubre Jr.