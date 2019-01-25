DJ Khaled Flaunts an Unreleased ‘OVO’ Air Jordan 4 Sample Selling for $12.5K

In his latest effort to show why he has one of the best sneaker collections in the world, the self-proclaimed “Sneaker Don” DJ Khaled is at it again, revealing more unreleased Air Jordans in his possession on social media.

Thanks to a series of posts seen on Khaled’s Instagram account yesterday, the music mogul flaunted a promo sample version of the Air Jordan 4 featuring an interesting detail. Hidden within the flap of the heel tab is Drake’s OVO Owl logo printed in gold. As for colorway, the upper boasts premium black suede with the hue continuing on the eye stay, tongue and netting on the sides. The kicks’ standout feature is seen on the Nike Air heel tab and midsole with a confetti-like paint splatter in red and gray.

“I won’t reveal my connect! So don’t ask haha!” Khaled captioned the video. If you do have around $12,500 lying around, a size 15 of Khaled’s exact “OVO” Air Jordan 4 promo sample is up for sale on Flight Club.

As of now, the “OVO” Air Jordan 4 promo sample is currently expected to remain exclusive to select friends and family of the brands. In other related news, Jordan Brand and Khaled created two special iterations of the Air Jordan 3 last year celebrating the release of his latest studio album “Father of Asahd.”

