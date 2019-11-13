Is a $2,000 Dior x Air Jordan 1 Releasing in 2020?

Are Dior and Nike in business? Rumors of a partnership between the brands are in full force — with whisperings of a sneaker collaboration to come in spring 2020.

Some social media users believe Dior is putting its own twist on the Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker, the basketball silhouette that Michael Jordan famously debuted in 1985. The high-fashion take on the shoe would reportedly retail for $2,000, with only 1,000 pairs to be released, according to @Ovrnundr, a Twitter account that chronicles leaked sneakers.

DIOR x Nike Air Jordan 1 collaboration will be releasing June 2020, retail price $2,000 dollars. Stock level 1,000 pairs. pic.twitter.com/yIg1nYvGUp — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) November 12, 2019

Assuming all 1,000 pairs sold out, that would make for $2 million in gross revenue between Dior and Nike.

Rumors of a Nike x Dior collaboration have been swirling since 2017, when then-Dior menswear creative director Kris Van Assche posted and deleted an Instagram image showing the brands’ logos combined. Kim Jones, the current Dior menswear creative director, has not commented on a collab.

Nike x Dior collection coming soon. Rumours started back in 2017 when the previous Dior menswear creative director Kris Van Assche started collaboration rumours when he posted the two brands logo together before quickly deleting. pic.twitter.com/6eJQdMwAQp — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) November 10, 2019

If Nike is indeed working with Dior, it wouldn’t be the only collaboration between the sportswear giant and a high-end label. Virgil Abloh of Off-White has an ongoing partnership with Nike, and his take on the Jordan 1 landed him FN’s 2017 Shoe of the Year honor. The sneaker company’s collab with Sacai has also generated significant buzz.

Meanwhile, Prada and Adidas officially announced a partnership last week. Two limited-edition Prada for Adidas men’s and women’s shoe styles are coming to market in December.

FN has reached out to Nike and Dior.

