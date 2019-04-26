Top Five NFL Draft Pick Devin White Walked the Red Carpet in These Cowboy Boots

Devin White (LSU) wears Justin cowboy boots as he's announced as the fifth 2019 NFL Draft pick.

NCAA All-American linebacker Devin White, who last night was selected by the Buccanners in the 2019 NFL Draft, will be doing some fancy footwork on and off the playing field.

This month, the LSU linebacker signed on as brand ambassador for legendary western boot brand Justin, kicking off his partnership with a pair of custom boots he wore down the red carpet at the draft.

Devin White (LSU) wears Justin cowboy boots as he’s announced as the fifth 2019 NFL Draft pick. CREDIT: Steve Roberts/Shutterstock

Devin White’s custom Justin Boot with his initials. CREDIT: Justin boot

The Louisiana native, whose passion for football is rivaled by his love of horses, has been a longtime fan of Justin Boot. His first pair were a round-toe style in brown leather with yellow stitching by George Strait Collection that he noted were both durable and comfortable.

The partnership between the boot brand and White came about when he reached out. The design of the boot was a collaborative effort, noted Justin. White came to company headquarters and chose everything from the leather to the toe shape. The boots are estimated at $2,500 retail.

The size 12 boots, done in crocodile and Italian cowhide, are inlayed with the initials “DM” for Devin Marcel, his middle name, and match the initials of his horse Daisy Mae.

“Thank you to my Justin family for playing a huge part in making sure my custom boots shined as bright as my draft night experience,” said White. “My boots gave me the confidence of a top player and stole the show on the red carpet.”

