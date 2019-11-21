NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Signs With Dwyane Wade’s Sneaker Brand

NBA star D’Angelo Russell has laced up with Nike throughout his career. Moving forward, he’ll be lacing up with Way of Wade.

Way of Wade, the Li-Ning-backed brand of retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade, announced via Instagram that the label has added Russell to its ambassador roster. Wade and Russell also posted to the social media platform confirming the deal.

“[Seven] years ago, I decided to do the unpopular thing — leave the shoe company I was with to sign with @lining.official! I wanted to show the next generation of young people, especially athletes, that it’s not just one way of doing things,” Wade wrote in the caption of a photo of him alongside Russell. “I had a chance to build my own brand inside of Li-Ning, called Way of Wade, and to have a Global platform that gives future athletes a canvas to create and be expressive. Our motto from day one has been: Make Your Own Way.

“My decision 7 years ago was for moments like today. I’m excited to announce I’ve just signed my first signature athlete – D’Angelo Russell. @dloading is the perfect player and person to continue the work that I started with @wayofwade. So @dloading here’s to making your own way…and thank you for believing in us. 🥂 #MakeYourOwnWay.”

During the off-season, the Golden State Warriors guard was spotted in brands other than Nike. In September, Russell was spotted in the Puma Clyde Court, arguably the buzziest shoe he’s been photographed wearing; that led to chatter about the baller signing with the German athletic giant.

Although the deal was confirmed on social media, no terms were disclosed.

