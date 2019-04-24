Everyone’s Talking About Damian Lillard’s Buzzer Beater Last Night in the NBA Playoffs

The 2019 NBA Playoffs have just begun, and last night, the Portland Trail Blazers’ All-Star point guard Damian Lillard put on a legendary performance for his home team crowd.

The Blazers were facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a best-of-seven first-round playoff series that ended in a dramatic finish yesterday in game 5. Lillard stole the show by scoring a playoff career high 50 points on over 51% shooting from the field, including a buzzer-beating 3-point basket to help his team advance to the second round. The 28-year-old point guard filled the stat sheet by with seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and blocking a shot. Check out Lillard’s incredible game-winning basket below courtesy of @houseofhighlights on Instagram.

Lillard, an Adidas-sponsored athlete, was spotted rocking an exclusive colorway of his Dame 5 signature basketball shoe, which made its debut this year. The kicks boast a gray textile upper with white stabilizers on the midfoot that sits atop Bounce cushioning on the sole. While the aforementioned iteration won’t be released, the Dame 5 is available for purchase on the Adidas web store and at select Adidas Basketball stockists.

The Blazers defeated the Thunder last night with the final score of 118-115 to advance to the Western Conference semifinals where they will take on the winner between the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets.

