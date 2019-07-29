Watch Damian Lillard Randomly Buy Sneakers for These Kids in Heartwarming Viral Video

Portland Trailblazer’s point guard Damian Lillard showed why he isn’t just a superstar on the NBA courts.

In a heartwarming video posted yesterday by @jrdup21 on Instagram, the 29-year-old All-Star tells two kids that they can each pick out five pairs of sneakers in what appears to be an Adidas store. Lillard tells the kids “I got y’all right now, five pairs of shoes each,” leaving the children in awe of what just happened. The trending video now has over 1 million views.

Lillard also took to his personal Twitter account to address the encounter, stating that this was, in fact, a random occurrence while he was out shopping yesterday and decided to hook up the shoppers with free gear.

It actually was … I was shopping and my adidas rep told me how much my adidas card held and I saw those kids and told him ima get them some shoes … and he recorded it … the family was cool too https://t.co/z6KoSvjW1g — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 29, 2019

Lillard is currently a Three Stripes-endorsed athlete with five pairs of signature basketball models under his belt while fresh off of signing a hefty 4-year, $196 million contract extension to remain a member of the Trailblazers. The latest Dame 5 is available on Adidas.com for $115.

